Comments
HARVARD HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A drive-thru backpack giveaway was scheduled to take place Saturday at Los Angeles City Council President Emeritus Herb Wesson’s West Adams district office.
Around 600 backpacks were expected to be handed out to parents and students ahead of the school year, which gets underway this month.
The backpacks were being filled with supplies and hygiene items as well, and were expected to be provided to low-income households.
Pre-registration for the event was required in order to take advantage of the giveaway.
Schools within the LAUSD start Aug. 18, with instruction beginning Aug. 20, via remote, distance learning.