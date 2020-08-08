CHINO (CBSLA) — A vigil was held on Saturday evening for a soldier from Chino who was killed while camping in North Carolina.

The dismembered body of 21-year-old Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez washed up on shore in May, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

Friends, family and community members gathered at Ayala Park to demand justice in Roman-Martinez’s murder.

“My brother had a family that loved him and is hurt every single day that he’s not here,” said his sister Griselda Martinez.

The Fort Bragg paratrooper disappeared over Memorial Day weekend during a camping trip with fellow soldiers on an island off the coast of North Carolina.

A caller in a recorded 911 call suggested he may have hurt himself but Martinez is pushing back on that accusation.

“My brother was in no way no how suicidal at all. He wanted to live,” Martinez said. “He loved life, he wanted to travel.”

The Army reported R0man-Martinez’s partial remains later washed up near the campsite, and his death was ruled a homicide.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Roman-Martinez’s mother pleaded for anyone who saw or knows what happened to come forward.

Congresswoman Norma Torres, who represents Chino, says she’s working to come up with a bill that would expedite missing person reports filed against servicemembers.

“I am organizing my colleagues to ensure we pass legislation because when soldiers come up missing they are automatically considered AWOL we cannot allow that to continue,” Torres said.

The FBI is investigating Roman-Martinez’s death and the Army is offering a $25,000 reward for credible information leading to the conviction of the killer.