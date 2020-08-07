Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new app allows homeowners to rent out their swimming pools for others to enjoy this summer.
The homeowners are listing their properties on the Swimply app. Renters then use the app to find the kind of pool they are looking for.
Some people have found great deals in places like the Hollywood Hills where they can rent a pool for $60 per hour.
“It’s better than going to the beach and being around a bunch of people who aren’t wearing masks, who might get too close to you,” said one Swimply user.
“It’s like Airbnb but it’s hourly and for swimming pools,” said another user. “I was like ‘Sold!'”
Prices range from $15 to $300 an hour, depending on how much luxury the renter is looking for.