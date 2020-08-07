Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser during a pursuit Thursday night in Santa Ana.
The pursuit began at around 10:45 p.m., according to Santa Ana police.
At one point, the driver attempted to make a U-turn at South Euclid Street and West McFadden Avenue where he slammed into a police cruiser.
Both the suspect and officer were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, police said.
A gun was also found in the stolen car.
No names were released.