By CBSLA Staff
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – There were no serious injuries after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser during a pursuit Thursday night in Santa Ana.

Aug. 7, 2020. (OnSceneTV)

The pursuit began at around 10:45 p.m., according to Santa Ana police.

At one point, the driver attempted to make a U-turn at South Euclid Street and West McFadden Avenue where he slammed into a police cruiser.

Both the suspect and officer were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries, police said.

A gun was also found in the stolen car.

No names were released.

