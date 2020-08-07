Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An officer-involved shooting occurred in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Reseda Friday morning after Los Angeles police responded to a report of a man armed with a knife.
A little after 6 a.m. officers were called to the area of Victory and Reseda boulevards on a report of a disoriented man with a knife.
At some point, shots were fired.
The circumstances of the incident were not confirmed. It’s unclear if the man was wounded or if any officers were injured.
