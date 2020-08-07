Comments
The series will continue with a back-to-school supply and food distribution at the Boyle Heights Family Resource Center located at USC
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan will hold seven back-to-school drive-thru distributions ahead of the 2020-21 academic year.
The events are being held as a way to create a sense of normalcy before the school year begins, organizers said.
Three of the events will also feature the distribution of food.
In total, the partnership plans to distribute more than 7,000 backpacks and school supplies.
Parking Lot 10.