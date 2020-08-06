HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Hawthorne-based SpaceX will make another attempt late Thursday evening to launch several dozen internet satellites into orbit.
The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the 57 Starlink satellites is scheduled to launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral at 10:12 p.m. California time.
SpaceX has tried three previous times to launch the satellites but has delayed them each time due to additional system checks or the weather in Florida.
If Thursday night’s launch is delayed, a backup launch window is set for 9:50 p.m. Friday, California time.
The mission will be the 10th batch of Starlink satellites placed into orbit by SpaceX in an effort to create a worldwide, low-cost internet service extending broadband service into traditionally under-served areas.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)