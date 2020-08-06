CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SAUGUS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County fire crews fought a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita.

The fire had grown to about 130 acres and was 5% contained as of 3:30 p.m., according to the Angeles National Forest.

About 50 homes were evacuated on Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s officials said.

Three airtankers and five helicopters were deployed along with approximately 115 firefighters on scene.

Bouquet Canyon Road was closed between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

