SAUGUS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County fire crews fought a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in the Saugus area of Santa Clarita.
The fire had grown to about 130 acres and was 5% contained as of 3:30 p.m., according to the Angeles National Forest.
About 50 homes were evacuated on Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s officials said.
Three airtankers and five helicopters were deployed along with approximately 115 firefighters on scene.
Bouquet Canyon Road was closed between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon.
Update: #TexasFire: Fast-moving brush fire vic Bouquet Canyon now 130 acres. 5% containment. 3 airtankers with 5 helicopters in the attack. Road closures between Bouquet Cyn Rd and Vasquez Cyn Rd to Spunky Cyn. No structures lost at this time. Approx 115 firefighters on scene. pic.twitter.com/6Kut8poovW
— Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 6, 2020
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.