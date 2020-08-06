IDYLLWILD (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Thursday was continuing its investigation into the disappearances of six people in the quiet town of Idyllwild.
Detectives have not released any evidence of foul play and said that none of the cases appear to be connected with one another, but the number of cases is starting to draw increased attention.
People have posted missing persons fliers in Idyllwild and surrounding communities, including Pine Cove, Mountain Center, Anza and Hemet.
The youngest missing person is a 27-year-old woman. The oldest is a 73-year-old woman who has dementia.
“If you have someone mission, you don’t know whether they’re alive or not,” Kendra Johnson said. “And you don’t know when to move on or not move on, and it’s just hard.”
Johnson’s father, Roy Prifogle, has been missing since March 4 when he left home at about 1 p.m. to go hiking in the Pine Cove area. He was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. that same day at the Pine Cove Market.
Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of any of the missing people is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.