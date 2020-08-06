Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) — The Ontario Police Department was investigating Thursday after California Highway Patrol officers shot a person near the intersection of Haven Avenue and Guasti Road, north of the Ontario Airport.
According to police, the altercation started with an alleged hit-and-run accident just off of the freeway before the shooting took place. CHP reported no officers were injured.
The person shot was taken to the hospital where they later died, police confirmed.
Ontario PD said Haven Avenue, between Jurupa Street and Guasti Road, was closed during the investigation and drivers were asked to find alternate routes.