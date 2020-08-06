SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A local swim coach has been arrested and accused in the disappearance of an Apple Valley teenager, law enforcement said Thursday.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, detectives found a 16-year-old they had been searching for since July 22 hiding in the bedroom of her former swim coach’s San Bernardino home.
John Casillas, 31, was taken into custody at a local country club where he taught swim lessons and was arrested on suspicion of concealment of a child from a parent. His bail was set at $50,000.
Casillas’ father, Alfonso, who was at the home with the girl, was also detained and questioned by police. The case against him was sent to the district attorney’s office for review.
Casillas posted bail Thursday and was released from custody.