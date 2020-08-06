LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jobs can be hard to come by right now in light of the coronavirus pandemic, but one software company said it was looking to hire hundreds of new employees.
“We’re looking for the right people to join our teams,” Vivian Welsh, chief people officer for Veeva Systems, said. “And we’re going and hiring quickly.”
Veeva Systems is an enterprise cloud software company focused on life sciences and helping clients bring their products to market faster and more efficiently, and they’re looking for help.
“We have a work from anywhere culture, which fosters diversity in both people and ideas,” Welsh said. “We have about 850 job openings, 60% of which are remote, so working remotely and virtually is core to how we run our company.”
Positions range from sales and software engineering to consulting and services.
“We have opportunities across all of our functions, both in offices or remote,” Welsh said.
Those wanting to apply can search for available positions and apply on the company’s website.