LEBEC (CBSLA) – A brush fire was burning in the hills just north of Lebec in Kern County Thursday morning.
The Fort Fire broke out somewhere in the area of the 5 Freeway and Grapevine Road sometime before 9 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.
As of noon, the fire had grown to about 200 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was burn into the hills.
One lane of the southbound 5 Freeway was closed.
Firefighters from the L.A. County and Kern County fire departments were battling the blaze from the ground and air with the assistance of CAL Fire.
It’s unclear if any structures were threatened. There was no immediate word on a cause.