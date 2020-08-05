CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
MENIFEE (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted in a double-shooting in Menifee earlier this year which left a man dead.

Isaac Delarosa, 18. (Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)

Isaac Delarosa, 18, is wanted in a double-shooting which occurred on Feb. 9 at Eller Park, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday.

Two people were shot, one of whom died. The circumstances of the shooting and a motive were not confirmed.

One suspect was arrested, but the second, identified as Delarosa, remains at large.

He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9 and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call detectives at 760-578-2091.

