LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters made quick work of a small brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday morning.
The two-acre blaze sparked sometime before 10:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, about 300 feet above the Ford Amphitheater, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
It burned at a slow rate of speed, the fire department reported. Forward progress was stopped by 11:10 a.m.
No structures were threatened and there were no injuries.
Firefighters were expected to remain on scene to mop up and continue to establish a containment line around the fire.