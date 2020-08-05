CBS announced today the second season of Love Island will kick off with a two-hour premiere Monday, August 24th at 8:00PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Following the premiere, episodes will air nightly* at 9:00PM, ET/PT, including a two-hour episode each Saturday at 8:00PM, ET/PT, featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. The season will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with an all-new cast of Islanders for the U.S. version of the international reality sensation that will shoot its second season in Las Vegas sequestered in a “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell. The cast will be announced closer to premiere.

During these unprecedented times Love Island is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of cast and crew alike. All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

For those who missed season one, Love Island features a group of single “Islanders” who come together in a stunning setting, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and, ultimately, relationships. Every few days, the Islanders must couple up – those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available and be sure to tune in for the world premiere of season 2 for Love Island on CBS, August 24th at 8:00PM ET/PT. Check your local listings for more information.