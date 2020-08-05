LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured after being shot, possibly by another officer, during an incident in Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The officer was responding to a mental health call in the 1100 block of Wilton Place, involving a man armed with scissors, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene to respond to a man reportedly suffering from a form of bipolar disorder and displaying signs of suicidality.

Officers arrived and made contact with the man and a Rottweiler and “during the encounter an officer-involved shooting occurred,” LAPD officer Mike Chan said.

The officer was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital but the extent of her injuries has not been disclosed.

“It appears the officer was struck by ‘friendly fire’ but that has not been confirmed,” according to a tweet from the LAPD’s account.

The man was taken into custody shortly after the dog at the scene also suffered some injuries and was treated at the veterinarian, but the cause of the injury has not yet been determined.

