LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Grammy Award-winning producer known professionally as Detail was arrested Wednesday on 15 sexual assault charges and five additional felony assault charges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
Noel Christopher Fisher — who has worked with artists such as Beyoncé, Wiz Khalifa and Jennifer Lopez — allegedly committed the assaults between 2010 and 2018. Further details of the alleged crimes were not immediately available.
In January of this year, detectives submitted the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review. Charges were filed July 31 and a felony arrest warrant was issued with a bail of $6.29 million.
Fisher was arrested Wednesday by members of the sheriff’s department’s Major Crimes Bureau.
Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau said it believes there may be additional potential victims “based on the nature of the allegations” and have asked anyone with information to call the bureau’s free tip line at 877-710-5273.