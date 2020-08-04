LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The county Board of Supervisors has approved plans to establish a medical clinic in Bell to help combat a shortage of health-care access in disproportionately impacted communities.

The plans come as data continues to show that the coronavirus pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities.

According to Supervisor Hilda Solis, Huntington Park has 3,266 coronavirus cases for every 100,000 residents, while Cudahy has a rate of 3,159 per 100,000 residents and South Gate has a rate of 3,190 per 100,000.

“Sadly, COVID-19 is impacting generations of hardworking families who live in Southeast Los Angeles County, and it has been my priority to expand access to resources that meet the many needs resulting from this crisis,” Solis said in a statement.

Southeast Los Angeles County communities have been hit hard by #COVID19, which is why the @CountyofLA will work to open a new medical clinic in the @CityofBell. I am working to address inequities in healthcare. Read about my @LACountyBOS motion: https://t.co/ig4Y5jE8OP pic.twitter.com/rgXh5PbsqZ — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) August 4, 2020

“Even though residents in the Southeast often juggle two or three jobs to pay rent and put food on the table, many do not receive medical coverage through their employer and that has exacerbated racial and ethnic disparities within our healthcare system.”

The motion directs the County’s Chief Executive Officer to execute a new lease for a new medical clinic in the City of Bell.

There was no immediate timeline on efforts to get the facility up and running.

