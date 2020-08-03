LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and a third was critically injured when a car traveling the wrong way on the 210 Freeway in La Crescenta early Monday morning careened head-on into another car.
The crash occurred on the eastbound 210 Freeway at La Crescenta Avenue at approximately 2:44 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. One of the cars caught fire and completely burned.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reports that paramedics responded to find two people dead at the scene. A third person was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
No names were released.
All eastbound lanes were blocked as of 5 a.m. Eastbound traffic being diverted at Pennsylvania Avenue.
The exact circumstances of the wreck and whether drugs or alcohol were involved remain under investigation.