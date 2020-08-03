COVINA (CBSLA) — Three protesters were arrested outside the Covina home of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, authorities said Monday.

The protest began peacefully around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue, Covina police Lt. Ryan Davis said.

People could be seen carrying signs that read, “Stop Racist Police Terror.” At its peak, there were 80 to 100 people.

Officers monitored the protests from a distance until about 6 p.m. when at least one protester went onto the officer’s property to place signs and write accusations in chalk about the deputy being a murderer, Davis said.

“One of the protesters ended up pushing one officer,” he said. When officers tried to arrest that woman, another woman and others in the crowd pulled her away from them, Davis said.

The officers declared the protest an unlawful assembly after 7 p.m. and ordered demonstrators to disperse, he said.

One man was arrested for suspicion of trespassing and lying about his identity to officers, Davis said.

The woman who allegedly pushed the officer was arrested for suspicion of battery on a police officer and another woman was arrested for suspicion of lynching, which was described as intervening in an arrest.

All three were cited and released, Davis said.

The protest marked the third at the deputy’s home following protests last Thursday and Friday.

