SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 422 more cases of coronavirus Monday and no additional deaths.
To date, the county’s totals now stand at 37,813 coronavirus cases and 651 deaths.
On Sunday, two COVID-19 fatalities were reported. The county logged 87 coronavirus deaths last week and 70 the week prior.
Currently, 555 confirmed coronavirus patients in Orange County are hospitalized up from the 554 hospitalizations reported on Sunday.
Of those hospitalized patients, 175 are in the intensive care unit, according to the latest numbers.
Orange County’s case rate per 100,000 residents was at 125.1, which is far higher than the California Department of Public Health threshold of 25 per 100,000 residents.
Out of the 37,813 positive cases in the county, officials have reported 25,248 documented recoveries.
The positive testing rate in the county decreased slightly from 9.1% Sunday to 8.9%, still above the state’s desired rate of 8%.
According to data from John Hopkins University, California has recently become the first U.S. state to have more than 500,000 coronavirus cases.
