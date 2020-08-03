CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
GORMAN (CBSLA) — Firefighters are mopping up on a 200-acre brush fire in Gorman.

Aug. 2, 2020. (California Highway Patrol/Twitter)

The Post Fire broke out near Gorman Post Road and the northbound 5 Freeway a little before 7 p.m. Sunday.

By early Monday, firefighters put out the flames and had the fire more than 20% contained.

Only one structure was threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

