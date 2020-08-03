DUARTE (CBSLA) — City of Hope announced Monday that it is launching a “high-end weekly virtual auction series” in partnership with online charity auction platform Charitybuzz.
Beginning Monday, a curated theme will be featured each week showcasing music-related items, memorabilia and unique experiences from across the entertainment world.
Smokey Robinson, Rita Wilson, Hunter Hayes, Jesse McCartney, Bastille, Oak Felder, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, and many more have contributed items to be sold include.
The 2020 Online Auction Series “will offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences and incredible luxury packages to its community of hundreds of thousands of high-net-worth bidders globally while also raising funds for charitable causes,” the research and treatment center said in a statement.
“Featured weekly themes will include celebrated creators, hitmakers, indie legends and icons and new items will appear every Monday until Sept. 21.”
All proceeds will go toward City of Hope’s research mission to cure and, ultimately, prevent cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases.
The platform can be reached at Charitybuzz.com/cityofhope.
