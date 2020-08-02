SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — The search for eight U.S. service members missing off the coast of San Diego has come to an end. That’s according to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.
The Marine Corps said Sunday that all eight are presumed dead. Officials concluded the mission following an extensive, 40-hour search-and-rescue effort.
“It is with as heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to the Associated Press.
Authorities said a crew was performing what was believed to have been a routine exercise when the 26-ton, tank-like craft sank off San Clemente Island on Thursday. Eight other marines were rescued, but one later died. Two were in critical condition.
All are a part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary unit based at Camp Pendleton.
So sorry to read this sad news. That floating tank just looks like an accident to happen. 26 Tons, for maybe a dozen men. Wow.
Condolences to the families.