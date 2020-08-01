Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department issued a critical missing person’s alert on Saturday for 13-year-old Kimora Thomas.
She was last seen on August 1 at 3:50 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard wearing a pink and white striped top and black/white pants.
Thomas is described as 5’2″, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
According to the missing person’s notice, Thomas has “limited mental capacity.”
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s juvenile detectives at 213-485-2196, or during non-business hours call 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can also be given at 800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.