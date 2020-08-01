LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported on Saturday 2,303 new coronavirus cases and 50 additional deaths.
Of those deaths, 36 of them had underlying health conditions, 12 people who died were over 80 years old, 15 were between 65 and 79 years old, 15 were between 50 and 64 years old, and five were between 30 to 49 years old.
The deaths confirmed this weekend are higher than last week’s average of about 38 new deaths each day.
To date, county health experts have identified 190,693 positive cases of coronavirus across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,669 deaths.
There are 1,904 confirmed coronavirus patients who are currently hospitalized and 30% are in the ICU. That’s a drop from 2,002 hospitalizations Friday.
Race and ethnicity data shows that 48% of coronavirus deaths have occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.
Testing results are available for nearly 1,779,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.