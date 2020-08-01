CHERRY VALLEY (CBSLA) — A large brush fire blackened approximately 1,900 acres and threatened homes Saturday in Cherry Valley, prompting the evacuation of residents from a number of neighborhoods.

The first evacuations, ordered by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, mandated residents of Avenida Mira Villa to evacuate, while those living on Oak Glen Road near Bogart Park were asked to voluntarily leave their homes.

Cal Fire on a large fire in the Beaumont/Cherry Valley area. Residents on Avenida Mira Villa under mandatory evacuation. Residents on Oak Glen Road in the vicinity of Bogart Park are asked to voluntarily evacuate. Evacuation location is Beaumont HS. Follow @CALFIRERRU for more. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 1, 2020

Half an hour later, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department issued an expanded evacuation order for the Cherry Valley area north of Dutton, east of Oak Glen Road and south of the county line — originally reported as south of County Line Road.

ALERT RIVCO MESSAGE

#AppleFire—EVACUATION ORDER ISSUED for Cherry Valley area North of Dutton, East of Oak Glen Rd, South of County Line Rd. Evacuation center at Beaumont High School (39139 Cherry Valley Blvd) https://t.co/uEtOFKm1hT for more info. pic.twitter.com/yprJyjWkbp — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 1, 2020

Shortly before 9 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to north of Gilman Street in the Banning Bluff area.

ALERT RIVCO MESSAGE—#AppleFire Evacuation Orders expanded to north of Gilman St in the Banning Bluff area. For more info, go to https://t.co/uEtOFKm1hT @CALFIRERRU @RSO pic.twitter.com/bwlpvFDdbq — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 1, 2020

At about 9:15 p.m., the Banning Police Department started evacuating residents and issued a hard road closure of North Sunset at Wilson and North San Gorgonio at Summit in the Banning Bench area.

⚠️ ROAD CLOSURES ⚠️ Hard closure (NO ACCESS) for the Banning bench via N. Sunset at Wilson AND N. San Gorgonio at Summit. Evacuations commencing pic.twitter.com/E5jHEqBgc8 — Banning Police Department (@BanningPolice) August 1, 2020

Another evacuation order was issued shortly after 11 p.m. from the Riverside County EMD for the area north of Cherry Valley Boulevard, west of Highland Springs and east of Beaumont Avenue.

ALERT RIVCO MESSAGE — #AppleFire New Evacuation Orders issued for area north of Cherry Valley Blvd, west of Highland Springs and east of Beaumont Ave. For info, https://t.co/uEtOFKm1hT. Follow @CALFIRERRU for official updates on the fire. pic.twitter.com/zKmjITWugh — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 1, 2020

The fires were initially reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Apple Tree Lane and Oak Glen Road, on the north end of the unincorporated community that borders Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Several residents reported to police that they saw a person walking down Apple Tree Lane who they believed was setting fires along the road.

Wildland Fire in Cherry Valley RPT @ 4:55 P.M. 9000 Blk Oak Glen Rd – Several spots along Oak Glen Rd. Go to https://t.co/9WNd30cj9A under Incident Information for the #AppleFIRE pic.twitter.com/UwR2wSLZT0 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020

Thirty engine crews and 10 hand crews, numbering well over 200 personnel, were sent to the location and encountered the three blazes that were said to be converging in an area with heavy vegetation.

Four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were called to begin making drops as the fire raged.

At the request of the fire department, Southern California Edison cut off power along Glen Oak Road and surrounding side streets to prevent potential additional fires from breaking out as burned power poles collapsed, dropping power lines.

