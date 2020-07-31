TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Two 29-year-olds were arrested Friday for allegedly saying, “white lives matter,” performing a Nazi salute and vandalizing a vehicle with a shovel in Torrance.
Gregory Howell, of Carson, and his wife, Rachel Howell, of Seal Beach, were recorded in a road rage incident that happened at about 10:30 p.m. on July 22, according to the Torrance Police Department.
In a video circulated on social media, two people were seen outside of a white pickup truck at a stoplight near Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, according to police.
The woman in the video repeatedly stated that “only white lives matter,” as the victims recorded the scene from inside their vehicle. The man was seen giving a Nazi salute and saying, “white power.”
The suspects briefly returned to their vehicle, only to grab a shovel and strike the victim’s car, according to the video, damaging the driver’s side mirror.
One of the victims filed a police report the following morning.
Additional information was not released.