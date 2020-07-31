LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The murder trial for former real estate scion Robert Durst – already previously delayed by the coronavirus emergency – was postponed again Friday until next April.
Durst, 77, is charged with murder in the December 2000 shooting death of longtime friend Susan Berman, at her Benedict Canyon home.
Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, the lead prosecutor in the case, asked the defense at a July 17 hearing to consider whether there should be a recess in the trial until mid-April or whether the judge could hear the case without a jury.
Citing concerns about health risks to participants and delays that could impact jurors’ recollection of evidence in the case, met with Durst to discuss the proposals before a decision was reached on how to proceed.
Most Los Angeles County courthouses have been closed since March.