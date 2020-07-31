LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 382 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 37,011 cases and 695 deaths. Officials said 13,050 people had recovered.
Health officials said 452 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday, with 153 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 542 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 32,230 cases and 409 deaths. A projected 22,615 people had recovered.
As of Tuesday, the county’s latest update, 608 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized with 180 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 241 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 7,344 cases and 76 deaths. Officials also reported 4,037 people had recovered from the illness and 3,231 remained under quarantine.
Health officials said 80 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized Friday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 367,727 Riverside County residents had been tested, 248,086 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 113,053 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.