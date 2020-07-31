LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Record temperatures were set in the Southland Friday as the area entered its second day of a heatwave.

Idyllwild broke a record with a high of 96 degrees, up from the 1972 record of 93. Thermal, located in the Coachella Valley, hit a high of 120 degrees breaking the record of 119 degrees from 1996.

Anaheim tied its old 2000 record with a high of 97 degrees, and Palm Springs tied its 1957 record with a high of 122 degrees.

San Jacinto also broke a record with a high of 108 degrees, surpassing the old record of 105 degrees from 2014.

The National Weather Service continued to warn of hot, very dry conditions — up to 107 degrees in valley areas — with humidity levels in the single digits, and strong gusty winds. No red flag warnings were issued.

“Dangerously hot conditions are possible, especially away from the coast, Thursday through Saturday as strong high pressure builds over the region. The hottest day is expected to be Friday when many valley locations will see temperatures above 100 degrees,” according to the NWS.

The agency advised residents to restrict outdoor activities to early morning or evening hours, wear loose, lightweight clothing of light colors, and drink plenty of fluids other than coffee or alcohol.

People are also reminded to never leave children, the elderly and pets in an enclosed car, even with the windows down during this heat.

A heat advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday in the San Gabriel, San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, in the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, and, in Orange County, in inland cities and the Santa Ana Mountains below 5,000 feet, plus the foothills. No special advisories were issued for the Antelope Valley because temperatures of 100+ there are not regarded as unusual.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a heat alert that will be in effect through Monday in the Antelope Valley, through Sunday in the western San Fernando Valley and through Saturday in the eastern San Gabriel Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.

Amid the “elevated fire danger,” the Weather Service urged area residents to avoid burning trash or brush outdoors, parking vehicles on dry grass or leaving a burning grill unattended.

The Angeles National Forest fire danger level will be “extreme” Saturday, and no campfires will be allowed anywhere in the forest,

officials say.

Temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler tomorrow “but not by much,” CBSLA’s Amber Lee said. Temps will be “down one or two degrees in some spots while others will see one or two degrees warmers.”

“A gradual cool-down begins Sunday into the middle of next week,” Lee said.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)