NEAR SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – One Marine is dead, two are injured and another eight are missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island Thursday.

Fifteen Marines and a sailor were inside an amphibious assault vehicle as part of a routine training exercise when a “mishap” occurred at around 5:45 p.m., according a news release from the Marine Corps.

One Marine was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where the person died. Two others were also rushed to local hospitals. One is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Eight of those aboard the AAV remain missing as of Friday morning, the Marine Corps said. Eight have been recovered.

Several Coast Guard and Navy helicopters, along with several small Navy boats are taking part in the search for the missing Marines.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th Marine Expedition Unit Commanding Officer.

No names were immediately released. The Marines were based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

San Clemente Island, the southernmost of the Channel Islands, is located about 78 miles off the coast of San Diego.