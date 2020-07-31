Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A Santa Ana man is charged in the repeated rape of a young girl.
48-year-old Jose Manuel Cardososaldivar was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail.
He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl in Santa Ana from when she was 6 and raping her multiple times while she was a teen.
Cardososaldivar is charged with five counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger, possession of child pornography, four counts of rape and other charges.
