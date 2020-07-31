LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Multiple cooling centers will be opened throughout Los Angeles Friday and Saturday as temperatures rise across the Southland.
The cooling centers are provided to provide people without air conditioning at home relief from the heat.
“Offering free emergency heat relief is an important service to help keep vulnerable members of the public safe and healthy during heat waves,” said Kevin McGowan, the director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management.
“The county is collaborating with various cities, such as Azusa, Claremont, Glendale, Lancaster, Palmdale and the city of Los Angeles to bring this free support service to all residents.”
Los Angeles will open its cooling centers from noon to 7 p.m. at:
- Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center, 5056 Van Nuys Blvd., 818-386- 9674
- Robert M. Wilkinson Multi-Purpose Senior Center, 8956 Vanalden Ave., Northridge, 818-756-7741
- Slauson Multipurpose Center: 5306 South Compton Ave., 323-233-1174 or 323-846-5392.
The centers will operate in compliance with physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety criteria from the county health orders.
A list of the county’s cooling centers can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat or by calling 211.