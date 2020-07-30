COVINA (CBSLA) — Protesters gathered outside the alleged home of the Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Miguel Vega who shot and killed Andres Guardado back in June.
Sky9 was over the scene Wednesday night where officers from the Covina and Glendora police departments and deputies with LASD responded to the scene.
Guardado was shot and killed on June 18 while working as an informal security guard at an auto body shop in Gardena.
Investigators said deputies were patrolling the area when they reportedly saw Guardado with a gun and gave chase. Deputies said they ordered the teen to the ground. Once he was on the ground, deputies said he reached for his gun and Vega opened fire.
Autopsy reports from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office and an independent medical examiner found that Guardado was shot in the back five times.
The Thursday night protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the protesters left the scene.
Video of the demonstration was posted to Facebook.