ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Marriage services are set to return to Honda Center next week – but with a few big changes.

Beginning Monday, the Orange County Clerk-Recorder Department will resume marriage licenses and civil marriage ceremonies for couples at Honda Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The services are by appointment only and will be held at the Honda Center’s box office, utilizing the ticketing windows as a protective barrier to ensure social distancing between county staff and couples.

When the couples arrive, they will be asked to wait in their cars until a staffer from the Clerk-Recorder’s Office calls them and directs them to a ticket booth for their appointment.

Couples who are only seeking a marriage license will not be permitted to bring guests.

Couples who are getting married will be allowed one witness for the ceremony, but no other guests, officials said.

Since July 17, couples with appointments were able to get married at a “soft reopening” at the Honda Center.

Click here for more info or call the Clerk-Recorder Department’s services at (714) 834-2500, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.