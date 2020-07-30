SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A 60-year-old man is dead Thursday after a car involved in a street race in Santa Ana crashed into his truck, causing a fiery wreck.

The crash happened just before 11:45 a.m. at Bristol Street and Santa Clara Avenue.

#Update Major Injury Traffic Collision involving live wires & fire. Stay clear of the area. Streets will remain close until further notice #SAPDTraffic #SAPDPIO #onscene pic.twitter.com/B8Kyc3hHUq — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) July 30, 2020

Santa Ana police say a black BMW and another vehicle were racing northbound on Bristol when the BMW collided with a Ford F-150 pickup truck while making a left turn onto Santa Clara. The pickup truck was sent skidding 60 to 70 feet into a wall and caught fire, Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna said.

Two residents ran to help pull the driver out of the burning truck as a police officer on the scene helped put out the fire, he said.

The driver was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The BMW’s driver was also taken to a hospital. Bertagna said he did not know how badly the driver was hurt, but the BMW was totaled.

The vehicle that was racing the BMW fled the scene, and investigators are looking for it, Bertagna said.