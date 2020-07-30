LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers will resume their coronavirus-interrupted season by facing off with the Lakers, but they will do so without guard Lou Williams.

Williams, 33, had been excused from the so-called NBA bubble at Disney World in Florida to attend a funeral, but then was photographed at the strip club, Magic City, in Atlanta last Thursday.

In his defense, Williams tweeted he was not there to party but to get chicken wings.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

Williams can rejoin the Clippers if he tests negative for COVID-19 after his 10-day quarantine. His quarantine would have lasted four days if he had not gone to the strip club.

The Clippers-Lakers matchup will be the second of what the league has dubbed “seeding games,” following the first between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference, followed by their hometown rivals.