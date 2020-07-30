LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A distribution company is looking to hire dozens of new workers and is offering a workweek schedule that many may find appealing.
With 16 distribution centers and more than 30,000 routes from coast to coast, KeHE keeps America moving and is looking for new employees.
“We are always looking for new talent coming in the door,” said KeHE Distributors’ Vito Flore.
KeHE, one of the largest natural and organic food distributors in North America, has about 40 openings in Southern California.
“We’re basically looking for order selectors. They typically work four days, ten-hour shifts. Right now it’s our peak season, so they could be working anywhere between five to six days a week, 10 to 12 hours a day,” said Flore.
The positions come with incentives, benefits, and room to grow your career.
To apply, visit kehe.com.