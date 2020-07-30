Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A two-vehicle wreck sent a car careening into a lingerie shop in Hollywood Wednesday night.
The collision occurred in the 6500 block of West Hollywood Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.
Two vehicles collided, sending one of them crashing into the front of Hustler Hollywood, sending broken glass and debris everywhere.
There were people inside the store at the time, but none of them were struck. No one in either vehicle was injured either.
There was no word on what caused the wreck.