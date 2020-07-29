LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Texas man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to a fatal shooting in Hollywood early Sunday morning that killed a 17-year-old girl.
Ramon Roque Monreal, 33, of El Paso, was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder, along with gun and great bodily injury allegations.
Monreal has been accused of pulling out a gun during a physical altercation that erupted early Sunday morning at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue following an illegal street racing sideshow. Some of the fight, which broke out shortly after midnight, was caught on cell phone video in which shots can be heard. Prosecutors alleged Monreal fired multiple shots when people in the crowd attempted to disarm him.
At least one of the bullets struck 17-year-old Alejandra “Ale” Estrada of Huntington Park, who died at the scene. A GoFundMe page for the teen’s family has raised more than $31,000 as of Wednesday evening.
Monreal remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of $5 million bail, according to jail records. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
He faces a maximum sentence of 80 years to life in prison if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors.
