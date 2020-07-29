CARSON (CBSLA) — Wednesday evening’s LA Galaxy II game against San Diego Loyal SC has been postponed after several “individuals scheduled to be involved” with the game tested positive for COVID-19.
The game, scheduled for 7 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park, will be rescheduled at a later date.
“Proceeding with an abundance of caution, the postponement comes after covered individuals scheduled to be involved in tonight’s match tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing,” LA Galaxy said in an online statement.
The individuals were immediately isolated at home, are demonstrating no symptoms of the illness and are “in good spirits under the care of team physicians,” according to a statement from SD Loyal. Those individuals tested positive as part of routine weekly testing.
No further details on the role or number of those testing positive were immediately available.
Retired Galaxy star Landon Donovan coaches SD Loyal, a first-year Division II men’s soccer team. LA Galaxy II is the reserves team of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.