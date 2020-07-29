CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News, marijuana grow house fire South LA, South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A home where a fire broke out in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning contained a marijuana grow.

The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Crocker Street.

L.A. Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the one-story home. It took 55 firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, LAFD said. No one was hurt.

The home contained “excessive storage,” including a marijuana grow operation, the fire department said.

The cause is under investigation.

