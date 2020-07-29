Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A home where a fire broke out in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning contained a marijuana grow.
The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Crocker Street.
L.A. Fire Department crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the one-story home. It took 55 firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, LAFD said. No one was hurt.
The home contained “excessive storage,” including a marijuana grow operation, the fire department said.
The cause is under investigation.