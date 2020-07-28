CERRITOS (CBSLA) – Teenage triplets from Cerritos have put together COVID-19 safety kits for the homeless.
Jared, Jacob and Josiah Joseph are producing COVID-19 safety kits from their home. The kits contain facial coverings, gloves, sanitizer wipes and water.
The project was made possible by a $120 loan, followed by community support.
The teens say they were inspired to take on the project by the death of a local firefighter.
“Their family actually tested positive, so I just wanted to help with that, get essentials to help with the coronavirus, keep safe from that…and the homeless is in need of that, and California has a lot of homeless problems, so we’re trying to give back to the community and homeless,” Joseph told CBSLA Monday.
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby Monday met with the teens at LACFD Fire Station 30 in Cerritos and personally purchased several kits that will be distributed to those in need.
At least 370 homeless people in L.A. County have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday. Eight people, including transients and homeless shelter staff, have died of the disease.