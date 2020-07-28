LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pharmacies are a critical part of healthcare, and now one company is hurting for new employees.
Optum RX, a full-service prescription drug benefit provider with United Health Group, is looking to hire pharmacy technicians and clerks.
“They range from fielding inquiries, conducting outreach to and from our patients, physicians and pharmacists to processing member requests,” said Optum RX Operations Manager Shum Phung.
“We’re looking for candidates that may have had retail pharmacy experience or have some sort of pharmacy experience,” Phung said.
“The type of people that we’re looking for, those that care about our members, understanding that each of these prescriptions that you touch is specifically tied to a member or patient.”
Optum RX is hosting a virtual job fair on July 29.
Go to United Health Group Careers to find out more about the openings or visit Optum.co/phmazkstxca to get directly to the online fair.