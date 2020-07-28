PERRIS (CBSLA) — It took more than five hours for firefighters to extinguish a blaze which destroyed a Salvation Army warehouse in Perris Tuesday, spreading to a nearby field and shutting down traffic.

The blaze was reported just after 3:30 p.m. outside a furniture warehouse located next to the Salvation Army & Family Store at 24201 Orange Ave., according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

“I was almost in tears,” said Assistant Resident Manager Julian Garcia. “My first reaction was just to get the guys out.”

The men who work in the facility are recovering from addiction through a work rehabilitation program at the site. They sorted furniture in the warehouse to get it ready for sale at thrift stores and stayed in a shelter next door, also run by the Salvation Army. That shelter was not destroyed by the fire.

“We heard an explosion next door and I came down and, right away, evacuated everyone in the building,” Garcia said, adding that the shelter is safe, but the warehouse is a total loss.

Flames burned about one acre in a nearby field and quickly blanketed Interstate 215 with heavy smoke, which caused some delays near Nuevo Road.

Authorities said that the wooden furniture stored inside the facility fueled the intense flames, making it harder for firefighters to contain them.

Residents said that the proximity of the flames to the freeway made the fire more concerning.

“This could, because it’s so close, definitely jump the freeway easily,” said neighbor Jennifer Miller. “On the other side are homes.”

Garcia said they are not sure what started the fire. The men have been transported to another Salvation Army shelter to stay until the site is safe to return to.

The fire was contained by 9 p.m., CAL Fire reported. The loss from the fire was estimated at $3.5 million.