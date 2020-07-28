LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 723 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 35,910 cases and 671 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, health officials reported 12,489 had recovered.
There were 487 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, with 143 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 831 newly confirmed cases and 11 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 29,962 cases and 395 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 20,044 had recovered.
There were 595 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday — the latest update provided by the county — with 179 in intensive care units.
Ventura County officials reported 63 newly confirmed cases and one more fatality, bringing countywide totals to 6,893 cases and 71 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 3,675 had recovered and 3,147 were under active quarantine.
There were 86 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, with 22 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 361,065 Riverside County residents, 237,894 San Bernardino County residents and 107,968 Ventura County residents had been tested.