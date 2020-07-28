SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — As California continues to tackle the growing number of coronavirus cases, the state’s top health official said Tuesday that the spread of the virus could be quickly cut in half if more people committed to wearing face coverings.

“Not only protect our families and communities, but help us move on the road of economic recovery, help us get closer to having more schools open across the state,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services secretary, said.

According to Ghaly, if 80% of California residents wore masks daily, the state could cut the spread of the virus by 50% — a figure Ghaly called “tremendous.”

“Exactly what we need to see those case numbers come down,” he said.

And on Tuesday night, people in Santa Monica seemed to be mostly onboard with the statewide face covering mandate and the city’s decision to start fining people up to $500 if they fail to comply.

“It’s so easy,” one man said. “There’s no reason people shouldn’t be wearing a mask.”

And although the state has mandated the wearing a face coverings in most situations indoors, not everyone has followed the rules. There have been multiple protests staged in Orange County, and as for Steven Dorowsky, he said his vision is impaired by wearing a face covering.

“I hate it,” he said. “I can’t. My glasses fog up. I don’t like it at all.”

But, though he may not like it, he said it more people complied, it could mean he would be able to get back to work in the movie industry sooner and be there for his pregnant wife.

“First time baby and he can’t even go to the doctor’s appointment,” his wife said.