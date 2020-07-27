Comments (2)
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A rollover crash in South Los Angeles injured six people Monday night.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the rollover crash happened at about 7:41 p.m. in the 400 block of East Century Boulevard near South Avalon Boulevard in the Green Meadows area after two cars collided.
According to LAFD, six adults were injured in the crash. Two of them were treated and released on scene, while four others were taken to local hospitals — including one with a critical injury.
Details about those injured, including their identities and severity of their injuries, was not immediately disclosed.
It was not immediately known what caused the crash.